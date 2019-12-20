Inaugural student grant committees kick off

The Friendswood Independent School District Education Foundation hosted its inaugural Student Grant Committee meetings on Nov. 22 where a group of students selected grants to purchase with the funds raised on their campus through the foundation’s Mustang Association campaign. The goal was to expand the ways the foundation supports the district by creating a unique learning experience for students.
