Tom Solomon reaches volunteer mark

Tom Solomon, a member of the Texas Master Naturalist’s Galveston Bay Area chapter, reached the pinnacle of volunteer service of 20,000 hours, and will be receiving his award at the state's annual meeting Oct. 26-28 in Georgetown. Solomon is only the second person in the state of Texas out of 11,000-plus naturalists to achieve this level.
