Art contest winners announced

Pictured are the winners of the Brushes By the Beach Plein Air contest hosted annually by G. Lee Gallery in support of Artist Boat’s Eco-Art Adventures for Children. Pictured from left is Lina Dellandre, juror, Randall Cogburn, Best in Show, Christine Berlinson-Esser, first place, and Kathy Hammond, second place.

