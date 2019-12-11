Art contest winners announced

Pictured are the winners of the Brushes By the Beach Plein Air contest hosted annually by G. Lee Gallery in support of Artist Boat’s Eco-Art Adventures for Children. Pictured from left is Lina Dellandre, juror, Randall Cogburn, Best in Show, Christine Berlinson-Esser, first place, and Kathy Hammond, second place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.