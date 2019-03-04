Albert Seguin Gonzales receives leadership award

On Feb. 24, Galveston County resident Albert Seguin Gonzales was presented with a leadership award for his untiring work in preserving and promoting Texas family history by members of various Texas historical groups in the alcove of the San Fernando Cathedral in San Antonio. Pictured with Gonzales is Daphne Y'Barbo, left, and Sandra Perusquia, both of San Antonio.
