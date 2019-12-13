District's education foundation awards grant

With her hands covering her face, Tiffany Roberson, an English teacher at La Marque High School became emotional after finding out her grant was awarded from the Texas City Independent School District's Foundation for the Future. Grants totaling more than $221,000 were awarded to teachers in the district.
