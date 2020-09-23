100 Women Who Care gives back

100 Women Who Care — Clear Lake Bay Area presented Assistance League of the Bay Area with its third quarter donation of 2020 in the amount of $7,200. Pictured from left to right are Tracy Bush, Justine Powell, Sarah Foulds, Brooks Cima, Ann Halligan, Rita Baldwin, and Cindy Sebald.
