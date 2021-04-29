Clear Creek ISD happenings

Clear Creek Independent School District's five State Science Fair participants were honored at a recent school board meeting. Melina Kumar, an eighth-grader at Brookside Intermediate School, earned second place in the biochemistry junior division. Pictured from left is Laura DuPont, board president; students Brindy Grimm, Varun Balaji, and Kumar; and board trustees, Page Rander and Jennifer Broddle. Students not pictured: Ploypailin Cheawchan, and Pratishtha Sharma. 

