Friendswood ISD business, finance departments

Pictured are employees of the business and finance departments at Friendswood Independent School District, who received a rating of "A" for “Superior Achievement” under Texas’ School FIRST financial accountability rating system. Pictured, from left on top row, Karen Myers, Lindsey Miller, Lindsey Foley, Leah Tunnell, and Elizabeth Guerrero-Miller. Bottom row, from left, Nicholas Scarpa, Amber Petree, Kim Dingell, Tara Langston, Susan Pulido, and Chrissy Houting.