Mary Moody Northen Endowment establishes internship

The Mary Moody Northen Endowment has established a preservation internship, in celebration of Moody Mansion's 125th anniversary, honoring Edward L. Protz for half a century of pioneering historic preservation in Galveston. The internship will be funded by the endowment and administered the Galveston Historical Foundation. Pictured from left is Dwayne Jones, executive director of foundation; G. William Rider, endowment vice president and treasurer; Robert L. Moody Jr., endowment secretary; Kyle McFatridge, president of foundation; and Protz.