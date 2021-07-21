Rotary Club of Galveston happenings

Nine members of the Rotary Club of Galveston were recognized as VIT upgrades for their continued generous financial support of the Club's Galveston Rotary Foundation Inc. Pictured from left are Gary Peters, Fred Raschke, Linda Ott-Thompson, Maureen Patton, Ulli Budelmann, and Kay Sandor. Also pictured, far right, Mary Brechtel, club president. Not pictured: Bill Glenn III, Keith Bassett, and Brett Kirkpatrick. 

