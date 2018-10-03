Local teacher travels to Japan

Nina Corley, who is a teacher at O’Connell College Preparatory School in Galveston, was one of four American educators chosen to participate in the 2018 Oleander Initiative July 31 through Aug. 9. A total of 12 educators in attendance who came from the Middle East, North Africa, and Japan gathered together in Hiroshima, Japan, during the 73rd anniversary of the atomic bombing of that city, today known as the City of Peace. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription