Local teacher travels to Japan

Nina Corley, who is a teacher at O’Connell College Preparatory School in Galveston, was one of four American educators chosen to participate in the 2018 Oleander Initiative July 31 through Aug. 9. A total of 12 educators in attendance who came from the Middle East, North Africa, and Japan gathered together in Hiroshima, Japan, during the 73rd anniversary of the atomic bombing of that city, today known as the City of Peace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.