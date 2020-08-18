Bernardo de Galvez Chapter of SAR presents awards

The Bernardo de Galvez Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution presented its annual Public Service Awards on Aug. 15. Bill Adriance, left, chapter president, presented League City EMT Carlos Alexander the EMT Medal, and League City Firefighter Capt. Keith Ozenberger the Fire Safety Medal. Receiving the Law Enforcement Medal and the Life Saving Medal were Cpl. A. Espinoza and Deputy L. Hawkins of the Galveston County Sheriff's Office. And The Hero Medal was presented to Sheriff Henry A. Trochesset. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription