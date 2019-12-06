Pictured from left are the Rev. William Randall Jr., pastor of Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, and Chris Lane, city of La Marque councilman. The city gave a monetary donation to the Randall's Ministries Summer Enrichment Program on Dec. 2 inside council chambers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.