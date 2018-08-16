Clear Lake Elks Lodge No. 2322 recently used two grants to support the League City PONY baseball team. The fields were damaged due to Hurricane Harvey and needed repair in order to provide safe fields for the youth to play on. Money from the grants were used to buy much needed field supplies and equipment. A work day was held to cleanup/improve the fields. Pictured from left to right are Mandy Meyers and her son Trey, Loraine McKinney, and Patty Trimingham.
