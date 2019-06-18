Kisses Spurlock named 2019 Juneteenth Ambassador

Kisses Spurlock was crowned the 2019 Juneteenth Development Inc. Ambassador of Galveston County at its annual scholarship gala, which was June 2 at the Old Central Cultural Center in Galveston. Spurlock is a 2019 graduate of Dickinson High School and will be attending Lamar University in the fall.
