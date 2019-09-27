Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 8 Members of the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce are pictured at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the renovation of Randalls on July 26. The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Gold Flex Sciences at its office on July 31. Employees of Brewchaco’s and members of the Galveston Regional Chamber celebrated its one-year anniversary on Aug. 1. The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Riondo’s five-year anniversary on Aug. 6. The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Catalon at Lago Mar’s groundbreaking ceremony on Sept. 10. The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for The Grand 1894 Opera House’s 125-year anniversary on Sept. 11. The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Mock & Moore Gallery on Sept. 12. The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of the new tennis courts at Ball High School on Sept. 13. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for Reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesLong-awaited Pier 19 eatery opens: Greek family returns to Galveston's restaurant sceneDevelopers of Texas City theme park claim fraud, seek $10MGalveston businesses resigned to occasional downtown floodingDoyle family donates $25,000 to Greater Bell Zion's recoveryFight over flushed pot lands cruiser an assault chargeGalveston County man seeks money over settlement'I'll kill you' comment draws 6-year prison termBolivar Peninsula might be without water service for a monthRoof collapse disrupts mail service around Galveston CountyThe worst of Imelda behind Galveston County CollectionsPhotos: Tropical Storm ImeldaPhotos: Dickinson vs Katy Taylor High School FootballPhotos: Astros clinch AL WestPhotos: Angels 8, Astros 4Photos: Astros 6, Angels 4Photos: Clear Falls vs Texas City High SchoolPhotos: Dickinson vs Dawson High School FootballPhotos: Texans 13, Jaguars 12Photos: La Marque vs Ball High School FootballPhotos: Texas Kickoff CommentedTrump's chronic lying is no small problem (174)Political correctness is the root of all our woes (89)Commentary was full of baseless falsities about Trump (82)Most opposed to social democracy couldn't define it (77)Democrats attempting to tank economy to get Trump (64)Assault rifles should be banned and bought back (33)Daily News went too far with socialism column (29)The main ring-levee questions are not political (27)Can rural America free itself from urban socialism? (25)Don't fall for anti-social-program 'blather' (24)
