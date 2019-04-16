Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society inducts new members

LEFT: Forty-five students at College of the Mainland were welcomed into the Sigma Delta Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. An induction ceremony was held April 12 at the COM Conference Center. PTK recognizes the academic achievement of community college students. To be eligible for membership, students must have a grade point average of 3.5 or above, and have at least 12 college credit hours.
