The principal of Parker Elementary School in Galveston recently announced the honor roll for the second nine-weeks of the 2020-21 academic year.
All A’s
First grade: Blayke Arceneaux, Ethan Boxley-King, Jaretzy Cruz, Chase Givens, Raelyn Hawks, Adrienne Helton, Nida Irfan, Talia Ochoa, Lyn’nija Simmons-Blake, Jaxon Villarreal, Colton Waldrop, Ivey Weller, and Dean Wright.
Second grade: David Aguilar Clark, Noel (Andy) Anderwald, Kenzlyn Applin, Eli Blackburn, Hailey Cann, Avery Cantu, Brayden Carnell McCarty, David Chavez, Jaydence Christensen, Levi Ellingsworth, Alex Forde, Samuel Galaviz, Braylee Gideon, Calvin Goodall, Chloe Graff, Carter Hampton, Emerson Hayes, Isabella Hensley, Madeline Meadows, Anthony Moya, Brielle Nino, Adelyn Olvera, Mark Pinard, Jemma Reue, Jonathan Sheridan, Bridgett Swann, Adam Wagner, and Brady Wilkerson.
Third grade: Aileen Amsallem, Chloe Badger, Evangeline Bailey, Makayla Cavins, Allison Fitch, Cyniah Goodall, Marcus Hightower, Wali Irfan, Asya Johnson, Jace Lawrence, Joseph McFarland, Madison Rector, Nadia Saeed, Louis Salas, Samone Simpson McCrea, Dylan Smith, Emily Sonderfan, Deon Stewart, Caleb Tamez, Josiah Vargas, and Cecilia Vela.
Fourth grade: Schiloh Choma, Bruce Davis, Kristin De La Garza, Bailey Desormeaux, Noah Engel, Ta’Raji Fulton, Abigail Hommel, Adrian Olvera, Ximena Puente, Muhammad Seye, Austin Shinn, Londyn Walker, Khayron Wright, and Mila Yanes.
A/B honor roll
First grade: Eliza Barnhart, Aliyah Cole, Nevaeh Delong, Cash Flores, Synden Frank, Araceli Garcia, Layla Griffiths, Elijah King, Myra Morales, Robert Preacher, Avery Ross, Jonnie Smith, and Landon Zizik.
Second grade: Zachary Bates, Mia Betts, Valentina Campbell, Harloh Clark, Emma Contreras, Sarah Driggers, Skylar Frank, Aria Gonzalez, Prince Harper, Ken’Lynn Hill, Hope Jeukeng, Chase Johnson, Jack Jordan, Michael Kastis, Isaiah Martinez, Adam Megale, Owen Megale, Annalisa Mejia, Chloe Montoya, Kaliyah Randle, Sky Scotts, Jordan Villarreal, Radley Walley, Jaryn Wilson
Third grade: Upton Andrews, Da’Marion Cockrell, Maddison Evans, Amalia Flores, Shawna Glatz, Jesse Hernandez, Zephaniah Johnson, Rylee Jones, Royce Miles, Kailey Miranda, Leia O’Rourke, Aubrey Pena, Noah Ruiz-Carrasco, Maison Shelton, Whitley Sims, Serene Smith, Cesar Vela, Luron Whatley, and Abbigail White.
Fourth grade: Jerald Adams, Journey Allen, Ameri Alvarado, Oliver Andrews, Riyan Antoine, Ba’leigh Arceneaux, Sophie Blackburn, Eliany Chevez Sanchez, Thomas Couchman, Alex Dodge, Tommy Driggers, Culbert Eremhen, Ariana Garza, Bentley Gregory, A’Mari Henderson, Dontrell Henderson, Logan Hensley, Grace Hernandez, Madison Hinojosa, Audrey Ivey, Jahria King, Jayson Lopez, Aaron Mejia- Sanchez, Stanley Museau, Jordan Otems, Bryson Radin, Jaden Rochkind, Aaden Scurry, George Tavarez, Kerri Underwood, Anaya Vargas, Railey Walley, and Michael Williams.
