Keep Dickinson Beautiful receives grant

Keep Dickinson Beautiful was the recipient of Keep America Beautiful’s “Community Restoration & Resiliency Grant.” KDB wanted to create a space that could offer pedestrians and place to sit and reflect and renew hope in a city that experienced such extreme devastation. KDB partnered with Amegy Bank as a part of their parking lot expansion to create a Park-let, which is a small seating area or green space created as a public amenity on or alongside a sidewalk. The Park-let is dedicated to all the heroes of Hurricane Harvey.