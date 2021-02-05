COM's Office for Veteran Success happenings

Galveston County Food Bank representative Julie Morreale, left, is pictured with College of the Mainland's Office for Veteran Success Veterans Officer Detra Levige, and Veteran Academic Adviser Joel Camacho with a few items that were put into care bag packages for College of the Mainland student veterans during the 2020 holiday season. The food bank, H-E-B, Kroger, Sam's Club, and Walmart made donations. The group’s food distribution efforts helped a total of 50 student veterans and their families.

