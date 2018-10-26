Nurse association awards scholarship 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter Email The Galveston County Gulf Coast Black Nurse's Association awarded Philip Husk a $500 scholarship to assist in obtaining his degree in nursing. Pictured presenting the check to Husk is Treasurer Mary Gamble. Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for Reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesInfant died of asphyxiation at day care, lawsuit assertsHarborwalk owner closes marina and other amenitiesMan arrested in connection to death of Dickinson coachPlaying in honor of slain teammate, Santa Fe upsets Crosby11-year-old who drowned in Galveston identifiedGalveston woman dies after crashMan in critical condition after garage fireDefendant last to testify about grisly killingPolice seek information about deadly hit-and-run on FM 646Police identify man killed in League City hit-and-run CollectionsPhotos: Dickinson vs Clear Springs FootballPhotos: League City breaks Guinness World RecordPhotos: Hurricane Michael affects Galveston surfPhotos: Astros ALCS Game 5Photos: Dickinson vs Clear Creek FootballPhotos: Astros ALCS Game 4Art lovers line Postoffice for the 21st annual ARToberFESTPhotos: Texans 20, Bills 13Photos: Astros ALCS Game 3Photos: Astros ALDS Game 2 CommentedMake Kavanaugh, Ford take primetime polygraph tests (117)Women should vote accordingly on Election Day (76)Beto should be careful of calling out transgressions (66)Mainland cities consider subterranean solution to flooding (59)At the polls, remember what they've done (56)I'll vote my Christian conscious on Election Day (56)Here's why I voted a straight Republican ticket (55)Kavanaugh is a threat to our national security (51)Dirty Democrat tricks skewed Kavanaugh hearing (45)Kavanaugh hearing shows the swamp is still full (38)
