Rotary Club of Galveston welcomes new members

The Rotary Club of Galveston recently welcomed two new members to the club: Alison Christensen, left, and Scott Gordon, who transferred from the Rotary Club of Friendswood. Robyn Bushong, not pictured, was Christensen's sponsor. Presenting the new member packets is club President Ruth Finkelstein-Suhler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.