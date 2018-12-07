Rotary Club of Galveston gives back

The Rotary Club of Galveston's Galveston Rotary Foundation recently awarded a $2,000 grant to the Christina Grillo Sullivan Foundation for the purchase of equipment for the Adaptive Tennis Programs, which will assist children and adults with intellectual and physical disabilities to be able to participate in adaptive tennis programs. Accepting the check on behalf of the foundation are Josephine Sullivan (left) and Raven Ornales — also representing the Sunshine Center. Rotary Club of Galveston President, Ruth Finkelstein Suhler, presented the check.