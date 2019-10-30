The principal of Stewart Elementary School in Hitchcock recently announced the names of students who made the honor roll and had perfect attendance for the first nine-weeks of the 2019-20 school year:
All A's
Third grade: My’Kell Alvarez, Trinity Becker, Terrell Dobbins, Gabriel Espana, Kaylee Heydari-Dehkordi, Paul Marques, Addisyn Nyberg, Gage Owens, Kolby Sockwell, Tre’Shawn Stevens, and Valerie Torres.
Fourth grade: Jae’Shon Alexander, Aubree Baugh, Kahla Cantrell, Alahya Filer, James Maroni, Aaliyah Perez, Alexis Ramos, Natasha Stevens, Graciella Vanness, and Amber Williams.
Fifth grade: Patrick Brayden Brock, Princess Kylie Cayetano, Duane Crear, Rafael Flores, Anjelica Garcia, Addison Harwell, Adriana Johnson, Tyrone Richard Jr., Isabella Rodriguez, Angelina Silva, Amarie Smith, Gabriel Smith, D’Ziah Spurlock, Ka’Shayla Thomas, Cashman Urbanek, and Scout Venegas.
A/B honor roll
Third grade: Nayeli Arias-Alejandre, Zoe Bordelon, Kylie Brandenburg, Aiden Brown, Caleigh Cavazos, Onesti Cephus, Ah’Mauri Chinn, Ivanitsis Duprey, Angelique Espericueta, Mario Garcia, Aiden Gaughan, Fabian Gomez, Shirley Graves, A’Mayah Gutierrez, Amethyst Hanrahan, Romeo Harrison, De Andre Johnson, Hargun Kaur, Wen’Dasia Kinchen, Nevaeh Lopez, Madison Martinez, Sean McBee, Addisyn McLaughlin, Liliana Montelongo Villazana, Amir Proctor, Adrian Rivas, Chandler Schuenemann, Cullen Schumacher, Samuel Vonderheide, Ainsley Walker, Shannyn Walker, Kiyan Wilcox, and Meilani Williams.
Fourth grade: Julieta Alejandro, Kane Allen, Ayce Alvarado Perales, Tyrese Bob, Cedric Brown, Easton Cantrell, Cullen Carney, Kylee Casares, Marli-Jo Cooper, Ben’Nieyah Creamer, Alexis Duschamp, Camille Flores, Jamauri Freeman, Teralin Garner, Sofia Gomez, Nicholas Greene, Justice Hill, Jocobe Hines, Silas jones, Keelyn Kilsby, Eugene Lewis, Maya Martinez, Jeremiah Mehmood, David Mitial, wyatt Moore, Peyton Oquendo, Kayden Pidcoke, Isaiah Randle, Jessy Rivera, Chloe Robinson, A’Leah Scott, Jorri Siverand, Marihle Smith, Jeridan Sonnier, Cameron Sparr, Connor Sparr, Cam’Ron Taylor, Christopher Venible, and Terrell Wilson.
Fifth grade: Ashley Bejarano Hernandez, Deasja Bell, Kaidyn Blue, Zoila Brooks, Nola Cephus, Aubrey Corcoran Bell, Brandon Coreas, Kelvhon Cummings, Xoey Diaz, Kaylee Duran, McKenzie Egarton, Houston Elliott, Taurian Fontenette, Crystal Gamez, Wendy Garcia, Nikori Hardy, Alaysha Harvey, Liliana Hernandez, Brody Hunter, Jimena Isidro Tabarez, Jody Jackson, Der’eon Johnson, Maryah Johnson, Austin Jones, Moriah Jordan, Isabella Kirk, Carlos Luna, Robert Martin, Kamri Mays, Kaylee Mejia, David Morales, Jayden Ochoa, Jaelyn Olmsted, Zoe Patman, Kingston Payne, Jaelyn Pineda, Urijah Pleasant, Lyiah Randle-Campbell, Saidey Rivera, Yesenia Sanchez-Godoy, Shane Tristan Sapp, Baleigh Sendejas-McDaniel, Kaela Taylor, Dennis Triplett, De’Shaun Turner, Alexis Vega, and Carter Williams.
Perfect attendance
Third grade: Alejandra Alcala, Nayeli Arias-Alejandre, Di’Corian Beard, Trinity Becker, Tessa Bivens, Zoe Bordelon, Alleigh Bunch, Rachel Capehart, Onesti Cephus, Jayla Charles, Ah’Mauri Chinn, Emir Cortez, Alisson Del Cid, Terrell Dobbins, I’Yanna Epps, Gabriel Espana, Da’Zylen Fury, Mario Garcia, T’Niyah Grissom, A’Mayah Gutierrez, Amethyst Hanrahan, Kaylee Heydari-Dehkordi, Hargun Kaur, Jay Mares, Jordyn McNeal, Gage Owens, Raeden Riley, Miguel Saldierna, Chandler Schuenemann, Kolby Sockwell, Londyn Toups, and Emely Vallecillo Paz.
Fourth grade: Jae’Shon Alexander, Anthony Alvarez, Kevin Bravo, Cedric Brown, Marli-Jo Cooper, Ralph DeBonis, Victor Del Cid Guevara, Alexis Duschamp, Sofia Gomez, Lizbeth Gonzales, Nicholas Greene, Kadence Head, Julianna Lopez, Darron McCall, Gianna McCullough, Logan Polivka, Alexis Ramos, Isaiah Randle, Kaylee Randolph, Elijah Richardson, Chloe Robinson, Reece Robinson, Averri Ross, A’leah Scott, Mackenzie Scott, Jorri Siverand, Anthony Tran, and Noel Villarreal.
Fifth grade: Ashley Bejarano Hernandez, Asli Benavidez, Maleeya Bernstine, Kaidyn Blue, Nola Cephus, Aubrey Corcoran Bell, Kelvhon Cummings, Synae Dobbins, Houston Elliot, Taurian Fontenette, Makayla Freeman, Crystal Gamez, Wendy Garcia, Jose Gonzalez, Alaysha Harvey, Addison Harwell, Brody Hunter, Jody Jackson, Victoria Jackson, Der’eon Johnson, Austin Jones, Brianna Mares, Javion McChristian, Kaylee Mejia, David Morales, Isaiah O’Neal, Zoe Patman, Jaelyn Pineda, Ty’Tiyana Proctor, Lyiah Randle-Campbell, Isabella Rodiguez, Aniyah Sanders, Angelina Silva, Kaden Sockwell, Kaela Taylor, and Journey White-Jefferson.
