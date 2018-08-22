Santa Fe High School Cheerleaders

The Santa Fe High School Cheer Squad attended the National Cheerleaders Association Camp Aug. 5-8 at Moody Gardens. The squad earned numerous awards, and Ashtyn Yovan, Aubrey Jones, Madison Devries, Madison Wills, and Keira Rodriguez were named NCA All-Americans. Tamara Henderson is the coach.

