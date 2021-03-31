The Head of School of Trinity Episcopal School in Galveston recently announced the honor roll for the third nine-weeks of the 2020-21 academic year.
Highest honor roll
Sixth grade: Elle Buergler, Caroline Livanec, Griffin Rees, and Mallie Jaymes Sullivan.
Seventh grade: Charlotte Cook, Creighton Garcia, Rosa Koplin, and Anneli Kucera.
Eighth grade: Annie Boeh
Honor roll
Fifth grade: Jayde Barefield, Isabelle Beasley, Lucas Clark, Hudson Conrad, Carsten Dibrell, Carter Farmer, TJ Fertitta, Caroline Gavos, Madelyn Ginsberg, Aron Hinojosa, Ellie Hutchins, Leo Koplin, Ruby Loomis, Archer McDonald, Jack McDonald, Trace Moore, Ashley Rein, Emery Sells, Sara Sonderfan, Claire Sonstein, Carolina Sullivan, Delaney Sullivan, Mason Wisner, Miya Washington, and Isabella Zatarain.
Sixth grade: Cora Buck, Madison Gaido, Leah Gutierrez, Alise Lankford, Dane Mignerey, Victoria Miranda, and Reva O’Donohoe.
Seventh grade: Sianna Acosta, Vincent Barber, Diego Clark, Ivy Culling, Christian DeOre, Julian Gant, Sara Jolin, Sophie Kirschner, Logan Leimer, Magnolia Malzahn, Jacob Miers, Mason Nelson, Presley Pyles, Cloey Richard, Cayden Sands, and Dominick Templeton.
Eighth grade: Camryn Acosta, Clara Christy-Baxter, Sophia DeOre, Sawyer Farroni, Jacob Hart, Lacey Higgins, Moya Hudson, Luke Leimer, Sully Mixon, Lawson Rees, Issy Wisner, and Zeke Zein-Eldin.
