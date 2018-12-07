COM math program helps students

The College of the Mainland Math Pathways program received distinguished recognition at a recent statewide conference. Pictured are math instructors and COM Leadership Team members: Tami Allison, Alan Bigos, David Burks, Sandra Coleman, Tom English, Jim Griffiths, Charles Jackson, Leslie Richardson, Carol Switoyus, COM President Warren Nichols, James Templer, vice president of instruction, Clen Burton, vice president of fiscal affairs, Vicki Stanfield, vice president of student services, Steven Sewell, dean of academic programs, and Ron LeVick, chief information officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.