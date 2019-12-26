Valero Benefit for Children awards grant Dec 26, 2019 16 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Valero Benefit for Children awarded a grant of $20,000 to the Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation. Pictured are a few employees of Valero presenting the check to Gina Welsh, marketing coordinator of the foundation, second from right. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for Reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesMan removed from causeway after three-hour ordealInfamous Galveston apartments for sale, feds confirmWell-known Galveston physician has diedGalveston man charged with shooting into West End houseHead trauma caused UTMB physician's death, autopsy findsRental costs climb in Galveston, pricing out many who keep tourist industry runningTwo charged in roadside melee in Clear Lake ShoresPolice tight-lipped about injured Galveston physicianANICO goes its own way on Galveston parking garage, developer likes League City for luxury apartmentsPolice talk man off edge of Galveston's causeway CollectionsPriced OutPhotos: Texas City Christmas ParadeIn Focus: Texans 28, Patriots 22In Focus: Broncos 38, Texans 24In Focus: Navy 56, Houston 41 CommentedPelosi's push for impeachment has been baffling (160)Impeachment madness has to stop (88)Republicans are simply the party of Trump now (84)Shame on Trump's cowed enablers in the Senate (69)Democrats will have nothing left when impeachment fails (59)The Daily News should've known better (54)County GOP chairwoman's racist text prompts calls for resignation (52)Cornyn, Cruz must keep oaths, vote to impeach Trump (51)Illegal immigration is the real problem (42)We were warned by Ukraine during Obama's term (40)
