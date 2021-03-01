League City native awarded Junior Sailor award

League City native, Aviation Machinist Mate 3rd Class Jacob Gehret was awarded Junior Sailor of the Quarter aboard USS Constitution on Feb. 25. The award, presented by Cmdr. John A. Benda, is presented to a Junior Sailor who exemplifies outstanding dedication to duty and superior performance by going above and beyond their assigned job. Gehret, a 2014 graduate of Clear View High School, has served in the Navy for two years, and Constitution is his first duty station.

