College of the Mainland receives huge donation

College of the Mainland received a $301,576 donation for Dickinson students to participate in the Dickinson Opening Doors Promise Scholarship program from the Dickinson Management District No. 1 on April 20. Through the scholarship, every qualifying Dickinson student will be able to attend the school full-time with all tuition and fees covered starting in fall 2021. Pictured from left are Dickinson City Councilman William King; Dickinson Management District No. 1 Vice President Johnnie Simpson Jr.; Dickinson Management District No. 1 President Mary Dunbaugh; and Dickinson Management District No. 1 member Dr. Perry Fulcher.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription