Marathon Petroleum Foundation donates to Texas City ISD

Marathon Petroleum Foundation Inc. recently donated $100,000 to Texas City Independent School District through the district's Foundation for the Future. This generous donation will impact student programs at the district's Industrial Trades Center. Pictured from left is Superintendent Melissa Duarte, Career and Technical Education Director Richard Chapa, Keith Hightower from Marathon, Geny White, director of education foundation, and Nakisha Paul, board president.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription