City of League City employee recognized

League City employee Aimee Roe recently became a certified municipal court clerk, making League City the only city in Texas to have four certified municipal court clerks. Roe has worked for League City for four years and is now one of only 123 clerks across the state to achieve this certification. The Municipal Court Clerks Certification Program is intended to challenge court personnel in the area of professional development and continuous improvement.

