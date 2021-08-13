O'Connell College Preparatory School happenings

The National Energy Education Development Project awarded Nina Corley, and her students from O'Connell College Preparatory School, the award for the Texas Senior School of the Year for their outstanding energy education project "OC Green Team: Putting the Green Back on Galveston Island" during the 41st annual Youth Energy Conference and Awards in Washington D.C. Pictured from left are students Donovan Wilson and Walker Albert, and Corley.

