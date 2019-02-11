Boening Company awards $100K grant

The Boeing Company presented the Clear Creek Education Foundation with a $100,000 grant to fund Makerspaces at all 10 intermediate schools in the Clear Creek Independent School District. Pictured left to right are Greg Smith, superintendent, Dayni Alba, Boeing Global Engagement, Mark Mulqueen, Boeing ISS Program Manager and Houston Site Leader, and Deborah Laine, executive director of foundation.

