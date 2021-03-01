D. Gale Rogers Day proclaimed at country club

The Galveston Country Club recently presented a proclamation in honor of D. Gale Rogers Day to Don Nurdin, second from right, a member of the Kiwanis Club of Galveston Island. Rogers was a long-term member of the country club and Kiwanis Club. Also pictured is Galveston Country Club President Bob Senter, General Manager Knute Lund, and Douglas Rogers.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription