Jerry Mohn recognized for giving back

Jerry Mohn (right) was recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow-plus 4 at a recent meeting of the Rotary Club of Galveston. Mohn, who initially gave $1,000 to Rotary International's Rotary Foundation to be designated a Paul Harris Fellow, has since given four additional $1,000 contributions to the The Rotary Foundation. Presenting the PHF+4 pin is Rotarian Neil Nathan.
