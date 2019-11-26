Jerry Mohn recognized for giving back

Jerry Mohn (right) was recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow-plus 4 at a recent meeting of the Rotary Club of Galveston. Mohn, who initially gave $1,000 to Rotary International's Rotary Foundation to be designated a Paul Harris Fellow, has since given four additional $1,000 contributions to the The Rotary Foundation. Presenting the PHF+4 pin is Rotarian Neil Nathan.