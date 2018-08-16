In 1931, at the age of 3, Theresa Deasy Reeping, an island native and graduate of Ursuline Academy, was the crown-bearer to the court of the Mardi Gras Queen. On her 90th birthday, she was named an honorary Mardi Gras Queen by the Ball High School Band, under the leadership of her nephew, Stephen Duncan, pictured. The family traveled to Washington, D.C., to help her celebrate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.