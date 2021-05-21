Texas City ISD happenings

Texas City Independent School District's Director of Student Data, Netobia Taylor, left, and Simms Elementary School secretary, Toniqua Rawls, right, successfully completed the requirements to earn the designation of Certified Texas School Business Official by the Texas Association of School Business Officials. This certification is earned through a combination of specified coursework, school business experience, and training in the area of specialization. Rawls is the first campus-based employee to earn this designation. Also pictured is Nakisha Paul, school board president.

