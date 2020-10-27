The principal of Oppe Elementary School in Galveston recently announced the honor roll for the first nine-weeks of the 2020-2021 academic year.
All A's
First grade: Leonardo Bible, Quinton Brownlee, Benjamin Deltz, Noah Enriquez, Rylan Flowers, Madison Fuentes, Hunter Godley, Miles Godley, Kenneth Gonzales Enamorado, Everly Hansen, Ethan Hopkins, Levi Hubbard, Lincoln Johnson, Liam Leon, Stanley Lopez, Sophia Marcciano, Angelina Martinez, David Meyers-Hurt, George Mendoza, Lillian Morris, Adrian Nepravishta, Kaleb O’Haver, Weston Owens, Chloe Pacheco, Camdyn Pacini, Abel Paris, Tobias Pendergrass, Adelina Rangel, Savannah Rhines, Rory Sechelski, Daphne Shumate, Sania Simmons, Santino Smecca, Callie Tillman-Valastro, Samantha Tillman-Valastro and Jonathan Yassi.
Second grade: Kai Barnett, Matthew Bazhanov, Eros Contreras, Kingsley Davies, Olivia Dunn, Abigail Martinez, Emilia Melber, Rowan O’Donohoe, Jainil Patel, Mahaya Phillips, Houston Pryor, Tristan Rekoff, Ember Rogers, Olivia Salley, Ryan Schaper, Zoey Scott, Kartnik Sepuru, Barbara Serrette and Deagan Wyatt.
Third grade: Riya Agarwal, Daniel Bernal, Kirra Caravageli, Jaycee Caton, Jagger Cruz, Zoe Dell’osso, Micah Freeman, Katherine Gaido, Jax Garcia, Mia Gonzales, Jenna Gonalez, Lily Hackemack, Kane Hopkins, Rin Rin Ito, Joshua Jones, Brian Lemire, Luke Masel, Caroline Mielsch, Keegan Morris, Johah Ortiz, Margarita Peniche-Galindo, Sadie Peterson, Roscoe Plummer, Maggie Rodriguez, Laila Serag, Eli Shabot, Drela Simmons, Jackson Smith, Briella Sparks and Elias Taylor.
Fourth grade: Zachary Barham, Maddox Burns, Brynn Cheatham, Fredric Cianfrini, Nicolae Contreras, Grayson Daugherty, Alexis Galindo, Sophia Gomez, Castin Hopper, Sydney Hubbard, Lincoln Lee, Reid Lepo, Liam Li, Chandarath Meas, Layla Melber, Maddilynn Scott, Manasvini Sepuru, Eden Shumate, Madysson Singleton, Anthony Socias, Juniper Tacconi, Xzavier Trevino and Matthew Williams.
A/B honor roll
First grade: Sebastian Castillo, Rhett Comer, Gracelyn Cronan, Julianna Cruz, Olivia Dowdy, Harper Ellerbe, Andrew Lakich, Libbylee Maltez, Aydin Martinez, Khloe Martinez, Luke Maxwell, Camila Mendoza, Jordan Morales, Allye Nassoiy-Robinson, Alyson Paez, Oliver Plummer, Nikko Rodriguez, Hannah Sechelski, Liam Sparks, James Spencer, Angelee Stinecipher and Brayden Woods.
Second grade: Brady Barrie, Carolanne Belew, Kori Burns, Joshua Calderon, Zane Carner, Olive Fitzgerald, Penelope Galicia, Ignacio Garcia, Coltyn Hartnett, Jack Hendley, Marina Hopper, Graham Johnson, Rory Luza, Mila Morrison, Mia Pintacuda, Penny Rodriguez, Sofia Schweighofer, Ella Smith, Savannah Torres, Karen Tovar-Garron, Keller Vanderburg, Ian Veazie, Jenika Williams and Vayda Woods.
Third grade: Emerson Ayers, Juliana Cahill, Benjamin Clark, Leah Cline, Coy Cotton, Sophia Dowdy, Isaac Evans de Andrade, Ellie Gaido, Juliette Galicia, Melanie Gonzalez, Timera Hilton, Neeya Holman, Julian Johnson, Isaih Martinez Parga, Christian Mautner, Phoebe Neumann, Hannah Novicky, Mason Pendergrass, Ziggy Puig, Ryder Robertson, Skylre Stuckey, Coral Telliard, Avani Temple, Sophia Torres, Payton Varela, Cannon Wisenbaker and Daniel Yates.
Fourth grade: Valeria Alfaro, Henry Anderson, Jamiah Anderson, Braydon Booth, Landon Butler, Leila Choudhry, Sable Clift, Celeste Correa, Brooklynn Garcia, Madison Garza, Miguel Gonzalez, Kendall Hartnett, Jacob Holden, Kason Hollenshead, Alexis Jordan, Lionel Juarez, Zachary Karsten, Isaiah Marines, Tristan Martinez, Miguel Mendoza, Jackson Mullis, Sibley O’Haver, Ryan Pryor, Benjamin Reyna, Prudence Thomasson, Jayden Torres, Irelin Williams, Jodi Wollam, and Kenneth Yates.
