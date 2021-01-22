The principal of La Marque Middle School in the Texas City Independent School District recently announced the honor roll for the second nine-weeks of the 2020-21 academic year.
All A’s
Seventh grade: Jose Alvarez Jr., Peightan Downey, Curtis Jefferson III, and Dailyn Washington.
Eighth grade: Amyrie Lavergne and Jurnee Lee.
A/B honor roll
Sixth grade: Danreil Cola, Durrell East, Jr., Alexander Fulton, Julisa Garcia, Daniela Gomez, Justin Hector, Jr., Cayla Hill, Journey Jackson, Heaven Johnson, Lun’Don Johnson, Anayla Lavergne, Alyssa Newman, Emely Posada, Katherine Salazar, Aiyana Spoons, Christen Woods, and Melanie Zuniga.
Seventh grade: Jonathan Chan, Daiona Hill, Janelle Leiva, and Jason Williams.
Eighth grade: Litzy Alaniz, Diego Mendez, and Danielle Reiger
