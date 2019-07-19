Local students travel to Peru for educational event

Students from Friendswood Junior High School traveled to Peru for an educational tour with Spanish teacher and student council adviser, Kim Hall, in early July. Their eight-day stay was filled with many adventures and learning opportunities. Pictured from left are Makade McGinley, Kim Hall, Carter Hall, Brad Hall, Elise Riley, and Matthew Riley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.