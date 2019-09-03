Texas United Charities second annual fundraiser

Pictured are members of the Galveston division of Texas United Charities, which serves to show respect and compassion deserved by individuals with HIV/AIDS. Along with underwriters, Tom Schwenk, Tom's Galveston Real Estate, and Tom Fiero, 23rd Street Station and Piano Bar, the group was able to present a check of $7,006 to benefit Access Care of Coastal Texas in Galveston.
