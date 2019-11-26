CISBA receives $7,000 donation

Communities in Schools-Bay Area received $7,000 from Express Employment Professionals in support of its dropout prevention programming for campuses in the Clear Creek Independent School District. Peter Wuenschel, executive director of CISBA, center, is pictured with "Woody" and "Buzz Lightyear" at the check presentation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.