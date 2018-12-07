Frank Incaprera Jr. receives medal, certificate

Frank Incaprera Jr. received the National Daughters of the American Revolution Distinguished Citizen Medal and Certificate from Cheryl Tucker, regent of the George Washington Chapter. Also pictured is Frank's wife, Joy, left. The Medal was established to recognize worthy citizens for extraordinary service in the defense, promotion and/or preservation of our American heritage of freedom who fulfill the qualities of honor, service, courage, leadership, and patriotism.
