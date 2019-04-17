The following students made the honor roll for the third nine-weeks of the 2018-19 school year at Hitchcock High School.
All A's
Ninth grade: Rodney Brewster, Kaley Bureman, Hannah Cantrell, Madison Fields, Annahy Gonzalez, Austin Kidwell, Jade Kuykendall, and Amber Leonard.
10th grade: Sarah Bankston, Taysia Bates, Amber Fields, Jayla Gilford, Katie Herrington, Jakaylia Jones, Savannah Knight, Kendra Smith, Sandra Waidner, and Kamauri Winston.
11th grade: Breanna Birdow, Annamarie Cameron, Demi Dickey, Makenna Fiedler, Jacek Griffin, Isabel Hernandez, Reagan Long- Allen, Michael Love, Jayden Preston, Emily Ramos, Roxanne Rivera, Gerald Stephenson, Alexandra Torres, and Ava Walker.
12th grade: Erick Benavides, Jacobi Bluitt, Chasity Brewster, Cameron Cook, Daniel Cook, Brandi Davis, Mya Evans, Angelina Fields, Haley Flack, Isaiah Florence, Levi Garcia, Arlette Gonzalez Mendez, Victoria Gonzalez, Nadia Gujardo, Gricelda Guzman, Za’Myria Hunter, Tabatha Moresco, Trevor Moresco, Bianca Padron, Leah Presley, Jonathan Quintaniilla, Alexia Rodriguez, Yolanda Scott, Dillon Thomas, Rylan Turner, Tyrone Turner, Amaya Urbanek, Victoria Waidner, and Jesse Womack.
A/B honor roll
Ninth grade: Jasmin Aguirre, Domonique Beasley, Brianna Bouldin, Jacob Cameron, Chloe Countee,Alexander Cruz-Paz, Christian Dorsey, Jocelyn Faour, Matthew Fleming, Marlene Hipolito, Reese Kadlecek, Zeven Landry, Amy Leonard, Jasi Mack, Mark Manley, Abbigail McCalla, Amaya McCray, Denise Moore, Jolie Nestle, Ben Quintanilla, Henry Sanchez, Andres Segovia, Barry Steding, Trevor Strother, and Shyanne Webster.
10th grade: Marco Cabrera Martinez, Angelina Cristan, Tra’Kemmia Elam, Courtney Hunter, Katelyn Hunter, Na’Daeja Lattimore, Nicholas Lee, Jake Martinez, Korion McNeal, Kaitlyn Melville, Stephen Morales, Adam Oliva, Kaitlyn Rivera, Chante Stevens, Alyssa Williams, and Dylan Zeigler.
11th grade: Joey Abrego, Micah Bumgarner, Cecilia Chackochan, Floyd Clay, Destiny Hernandez, Joe Hunt, Lyric Hunter, Jimile Johnson, Max Jones, Wyatt Maxwell, Aaron Qualls, Boston Reynolds, Marco Sanchez, Shadrack Ssemakula, Isaiah Stevens, Dawson Watson, and Camille Wonblegnon Bohe.
12th grade: Parker Carner, Eryanna Copeland, Devin Escobar, Al’tTakeria Glass, Antony Gonzales, Julie Gutierrez, Tra’vonte Jones, Brianna Landry, Elijah Mason, Aryiah McDaniel, Kendal Nance, Jackeline Orta Moreno, Brandi Peloquin, Jonathan Ramey, Destiny Rodriguez, and Chelsea Sims.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.