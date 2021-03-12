Clear Creek ISD students receive COVID-19 award

Pictured are a group of Clear Creek Independent School District high school students who worked to create COVID-19 guidelines for the district's Safely Reopen Plan who have been recognized by the Texas School Safety Center’s School Safety Spotlight Program. Pictured from left is Aaron Troyer, assistant principal, Clear Lake High School; Esther Jin; Surya Chinnappa; Sophie Snapp; Sarayu Parthasarathy; Adam Colman; Zahra Virani; and Christina Cavaliere, administration intern at Clear Lake High School.