Clear Creek ISD students receive COVID-19 award

Pictured are a group of Clear Creek Independent School District high school students who worked to create COVID-19 guidelines for the district's Safely Reopen Plan who have been recognized by the Texas School Safety Center’s School Safety Spotlight Program. Pictured from left is Aaron Troyer, assistant principal, Clear Lake High School; Esther Jin; Surya Chinnappa; Sophie Snapp; Sarayu Parthasarathy; Adam Colman; Zahra Virani; and Christina Cavaliere, administration intern at Clear Lake High School.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription