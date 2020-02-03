Texas City High School student headed to state

Texas City High School's Kaitlyn Rodriguez participated in the Business Professional Association Regional Leadership Competition at Manvel High School on Jan. 18 in Database Applications. She placed second and will be going on to the BPA State Leadership Conference Competition in March. Her teacher is Hope Smalley-Jackson.

