The following students made the honor roll for the third nine-weeks of the 2020-21 school year at Stewart Elementary School in Hitchcock.
All A’s
Third grade: Dallas Elliot.
Fourth grade: Gage Owens.
Fifth grade: Jae’Shon Alexander, Dayten Bryant, Easton Cantrell, Andre George, Graciella Van Ness, and Jayson Ward.
A/B honor roll
Third grade: Joe Aguirre, Emilio Alejandro, Andrew Alvardao-Perales, Jilliyan Asher, Ana Benavides, Aubrey Bradley, Evangelene Brown, Ryan Burr, Ja’Niya Cook, Dylan Day, Albert Diaz, Novaeh Dorsey, Jereni Dotson, Elie Fuentes Vasquez, Julian Garza, Daisy Guffey, Melina Guzman, Ava Harris, Brandon Henderson, Danay Henderson, Gabriel Herrera, Taylor Hix, D’Andre Jones, Alfredo Juarez, Jaycee Kerry, Quentin Maupin, William Mcmahon, Patricia Minter, Tony Perez, Ashton Polivka, Cameron Robinson, Francisco Rodriguez, Jose Rodriguez, Clyde Sharp, Khyre Singleton, Khloe Stringer, Kenya Sumlin, Isabella Whitaker, and Alexis Wilson.
Fourth grade: Alejandra Alcala, My’Kell Alvarez, Nayeli Arias-Alejandre, Zoe Bordelon, Kylie Brandenburg, Faythelynn Burr, Emir Cortez, Mackenzie Cottrell, Gabriel Espana, Angelique Espericueta, Aidan Gaughan, Amethyst Hanrahan, Kaylee Heydari-Dehkordi, Jeffery Johnson, Hargun Kaur, Paul Marques, Sean McBee, Payten Nelson, Addisyn Nyberg, Amir Proctor, Kolby Sockwell, Ruby Stafford, and Meilani Williams.
Fifth grade: Israel Alatorre, Julieta Alejandro, Kane Allen, Ayce Alvarado-Perales, Aubree Baugh, Kevin Bravo, Kahla Cantrell, Cullen Carney, Ben’Nieyah Creamer, Zoey Crear, Alexis Duschamp, Zi’Keyah Fate, Alahya Filer, Camille Flores, Alica Garay-Gonzalez, Harley Garner, Anthony Garza, Sofia Gomez, Tristan Harris, Justice Hill, Silas Jones, Keelyn Kilsby, Eugene Lewis, Julianna Lopez, Daisy Lujan Castellon, David Mitial, Eric Morgan, Sarenatie Morris, Zaniel Payen, Kayden Pidcoke, Chloe Robinson, Reece Robinson, Cam’Ron Taylor, Isabella Tolson, and Terrell Wilson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.