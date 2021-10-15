The following students made the honor roll for the first nine-week of the 2021-22 academic year at Hitchcock Primary Elementary School.
All A’s
First grade: Reed Albarado, Joe Allen III, Tavion Allen, Isabella Armacost, Ernest Bell Jr., Brielle Bey, Elias Bowen, Austyn Cadigan, Paloma Cantu, Raivyn Carlson, Heidi Davison, Zoe Davis, Chloe Dennis, Vincent Eseh, Gabriel Estrada, Alaiya Florence, Owen Grabriel-Esparza, Annette Garza, Reginal Guidry, Robert Guidry, Alaina Lopez, Olivia Lopez, William Massey, Anahia McFarlin, Leonardo Medina, Yahaira Mendez, Valentin Moreno, Rylee Moultrie, Kenna Preston, Xitlalic Rodarte, Alejandre Salgado,Liam Sanchez, Nina Scypion, Kamiyah Thomas, Natalia Torres, Kyrie Tottenham, Daylon Triplett, and Kynleigh Wilson.
Second grade: Adrian Alvarez, Kenleigh Anderson, Arianna Boone, Jayden Calhoun, Aubree Cash, Abbigail Cuello, Cole Dohman, Declan Dotson, Braedyn Evans, Cristian Funtes Vasquez, Gilber Garay-Gonzalez, Mi’Lia Justice, Khloe Kenworthy, Mia Martinez, Josephine Mitial, Mason Munoz, Mysti Pashia, Ne’Vaeh Patrick, Tiffany Perez, Matthew Pidcke, Cason Queen, Royce Ramos, Addison Reese, Coral Rentas, A’Laeh Reynolds, Amelia Rodriguez, Jonnie Smith, and Sunnie Venegas.
A /B honor roll
First grade: Sanaa Alexander, Audrina Alvarez, Ervin Benavidez, Aryan Benton, Ada Bordelon, Dillon Bowman, Heather Brewer, Ronnie Bryant, Kailen Butts, Luke Campbell, Wilson Campbell, Orlando Castillo, Annabel Chapman, Ricky Copeland, A’Riyah Crockett, Cameron Dennis, Christian Dixon-Johnson, Itzel Espana, Athena Gimlin, Sutton Harris-Terrell, Rusty Harrison III, Taylor Harrison, Marcus Hickman Jr., kenadee Jackson, Nylah Jamison, Dhavn Jones Bledsoe, Paisley Jones, Kevon Kenney, Patrick Lindy, Gavin Loeza, Donovan Lopez, Alanah McMahon, Fernando Medina, Lyric Menifee, Dallas Montgomery, Brandon Ojeda, Seth Pruden, Jesenia Saldierna, Stormy San Nicolas, Paizleigh Schmitgen, Cor ‘Niya Sonnier, Bella Stephens, Taiden Underwood, Lincoln Wheaton, Anycia Williams, Adrian Williams, Cayden Windom, Kananimauloa Young, and Santiago Zavala-Rodriguez.
Second grade: Aadyn Aristy, Layla Asher, Bryce Barnes, David Benavides Hernandez, Samuel Benavidez, Braxton Bonnette, Juliana Bustamante, Kaelynn Cantrell, Collin Castro, Camilla Cavazos, Josiah Cruz, Sofia Cuyich, Naomie Dillion, Nyjah Evans, Logan Garza, Andrew Geddes Jr., Messiah Hall, Danielle Hanrahan, Jayda Harrison, Hunter Harwell, Nevaeh Hernandez, Gemma Johnson, Lillian Jones, Genesis Lara, Captain Lawson, Ayleen Lopez, Makayla Macklin, Jeremiah Marroney, Tyler Morris Jr., Geraldine Paniagua, Roman Reyes, Analilith Rodriguez, Stevie Romero, Jayceon Ruiz, Taylor Schlotter, Alayna Scypion, Jonnie Smith, Mirah Tucker, Jose Villanueva, Carissa White, Logan Wolf, and Ke’Naja Young Travis.
