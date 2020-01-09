Friendswood ISD happenings

January is School Board Recognition Month in the Friendswood Independent School District. The district honored its elected officials Jan. 13 at its regular meeting. Pictured from left, back row: Robert McCabe, Denise Ruiz, Laura Seifert, and Ralph Hobratschk. From left on front, Dr. David Montz, Tony Hopkins, and Dr. Rebecca Hillenburg.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription